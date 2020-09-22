Para-Coat Technologies Inc. in Johnstown received a new certification of its quality management system.
Specifically, the certification – ISO certification – is from Eagle Registration quality auditors.
“We are very proud of this certification, it demonstrates the commitment of our team to quality and to meeting our customers regulatory expectations,” a statement from Krista Rager, Para-Coat Technologies CEO, read.
The new ISO certification ensures that the company’s quality management system meets current regulatory requirements that are specific to the medical device industry.
In a statement, Dave Pribish, general manager of Para-Coat Technologies, said the certification is an important milestone.
“The implementation of ISO 13485:2016 is the best internationally recognized model to help demonstrate that Para-Coat Technologies has successfully complied to the laws and regulations of the medical devices industry,” Pribish’s statement read. “This certification represents an important milestone for our company and reflects the focus we have on risk-based decision making throughout our organization with a commitment to safety and providing a high-quality product.”
