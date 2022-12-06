JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Rockzilla Tour featuring a lineup of Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse, Hollywood Undead and Escape the Fate will be presented at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown.
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. They can be purchased through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com or at the arena box office.
Due to the concert, the Johnstown Tomahawks game scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10 against the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks will be played at 2 p.m. Feb. 12. Tickets already purchased, including season tickets, will remain usable for the new game date.
Information: 814-536-5156.
