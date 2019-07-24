What Thomas Kiffmeyer described on Wednesday as “compressed change” took place during the late 1960s.
In 1964, The Beatles were topping the charts with poppy songs, such as “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You,” “Can’t Buy Me Love” and “Love Me Do.”
Within the next half-decade, the Vietnam War divided the nation, assassins killed Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy, a riot occurred at the 1968 Democratic Convention, a man landed on the moon, the War on Poverty and the civil rights movement continued, and a half-million teenagers and young adults came together for a festival in rural New York in August 1969 to celebrate a revolution in rock music.
They were now listening to Jimi Hendrix, the Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, The Who, CSNY and Jefferson Airplane, who all performed at Woodstock.
“That pace of change – that starts probably about ’64, we all know when (John) Kennedy was assassinated in ’63, November ’63 – but that pace of change just accelerates as you go from ’64 to ’66 to ’68, ’69, then into the ’70s,” said Kiffmeyer, a history professor at Morehead State University.
“It really is fascinating, historically speaking, going from The Beatles, in ’64, playing ‘Love Me Do’ – how radical is that – to what’s happening by Woodstock.”
On Wednesday, Kiffmeyer moderated “50th Anniversary of Woodstock: A Panel Discussion,” hosted by the Johnstown Area Heritage Association at the Frank and Sylvia Pasquerilla Heritage Discovery Center in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood.
He was joined by Cambria County Library reference librarian Laryssa Duncan, Jack Roscetti and two individuals who attended Woodstock – JAHA President Richard Burkert and Dave Casker.
Burkert was in his summer between high school and college, having grown up in a suburban central Pennsylvania town that he described as “very much a homogeneous, typical, ’60s, consumerists group, very self-satisfied, and for a young man that’s not the place to be.”
But he connected with the new rock music.
“When I went to Woodstock, I was young,” Burkert said. “We’d been listening to rock music for several years. We listened to all the really good bands. We would have gone anywhere to see that lineup at Woodstock. We had no idea what we were getting into.”
For Casker, who had spent time in a seminary and in the Navy, Woodstock was transformative.
“I was a veteran who was an antiwar leader at the UPJ campus,” Casker said. “I was also out as gay. And so there was a lot of a feeling of being weird. Where I was previously a conformist, now I was sort of the weirdo. Woodstock, for me, became kind of a communal experience where I realized I wasn’t alone. We were all different, but we were all together in some sense. To me, that was my big takeaway from my experience at Woodstock.”
