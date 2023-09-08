JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A century to the day from when Blacks and Mexicans who had not lived in Johnstown for at least seven years were banished and the Ku Klux Klan burned crosses on the hills with impunity, a group of people – Black and white sitting side by side – gathered inside the Heritage Discovery Center to examine the lasting impact of the Rosedale incident.
Mayor Joseph Cauffiel issued the expulsion edict on Sept. 7, 1923, in response to a Black migrant steel mill worker shooting six white police officers in the city’s Rosedale neighborhood.
At the time, the banishment was supported – or at least tolerated – by many in the community.
Now, 100 years later, it is viewed as one of the worst moments in Johnstown’s existence.
“This history must be known,” said Carol Francois, a former Johnstown resident now living in Texas and co-host of the “Why Are They So Angry?” podcast.
Francois organized Thursday’s “Rosedale Remembered: A Commemoration of Shame and Commitment to Change” panel discussion that included her podcast co-host Kourtney King-Square and Cody McDevitt, author of “Banished from Johnstown: Racist Backlash in Pennsylvania.”
Francois said she only learned about the banishment from reading McDevitt’s book.
“I would suspect that if I didn’t know anything about it, not that I know everything, but I could imagine there are a lot of people in Johnstown that did not know this,” Francois said.
King-Square talked about the importance of remembering racist incidents from the past, which, in the case of Rosedale, includes plans to install a historical marker and receiving proclamations from Gov. Josh Shapiro and Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic.
“History is not a romance novel,” King-Square said. “History is a witness of our best, and our of worst, and what we want to be and where we want to strive to be, and who we never want to be again. So, yes, it may seem performative to get a plaque or a proclamation, but if one person remembers ‘not in my town,’ ‘not to my neighbors,’ ‘not to my co-workers’ that in itself is a triumph over what happened a hundred years ago right now.”
She emphasized that people, especially students, need to be educated about the past and “must not shy away from those heroes, and heroines and even villains of our history so we can be better.”
“We cannot have an ignorant generation of voters,” she said.
“We cannot have an ignorant generation of politicians. We cannot afford that.”
McDevitt compared the environment that permitted the expulsion to what he feels is happening in modern politics.
“It’s eerily similar to what is going on now which is that there’s a lot of race-baiting, a lot of inflammatory rhetoric,” McDevitt said. “In Cauffiel’s case, he was running for reelection, so he needed something that would galvanize the vote and turn the election in his favor. Since white supremacy prevailed in much of Johnstown at the time, he thought exploiting this situation would deliver the election to him.”
McDevitt and King-Square also imagined what Johnstown might have been like if not for the edict that, although never officially made into law, resulted in an estimated 500 to 2,000 people leaving the city.
“I definitely think we’re living in a ‘what-could-be’ because we don’t know what was expelled – the artists, the mayors, the activists, the teachers, the students, the potential spouses and families that could have been created,” King-Square said.
McDevitt envisioned a city that had a richer Black culture in areas such as music and the economy.
“One of the things that ends up happening to a community that has a racial cleansing of some sort is that it doesn’t really weather those economic downturns nearly as well because it doesn’t attract investment, it’s not as attractive of a place to live because it forces out other people because of discriminatory practices,” McDevitt said.
