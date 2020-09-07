On summer nights, during normal times, members and guests hang out at the Jenner Rod and Gun Club and St. Clair Tremont Trap and Field Club, socializing, enjoying a few drinks and playing small games of chance.
The money spent would then be used by the clubs to pay bills, fund outdoors programs and support organizations in the communities.
COVID-19, though, has changed that.
Both clubs, like others in the region and across the state, were closed for weeks during the early springtime days of the pandemic. Jenner’s bar, which does not have a kitchen, is still shut. Tremont’s is open, but must limit to 25 the number of people inside at once – and patrons must be eating in order to drink, according to Pennsylvania mitigation regulations.
The results have been financially devastating to the clubs, leaders said.
“It’s really simple,” Garret Maus, Jenner Rod and Gun Club’s financial secretary, said. “We’re making no money. We’re spending all of our money on bills. We need to be open to keep the club open. We rely on that club to pay for all the properties we own, for the hunters and other people in the public, too, to hunt on.”
Although Tremont, a club with about 1,100 members in Lower Yoder Township, is open, business is a fraction of what it would normally be.
“It’s affected us tremendously,” Tremont President Roger Edwards said. “We have no business. You can’t force people to eat. We’re a bar, not a restaurant. Our food is not the main source of income.”
‘Hurting their budgets’
Some clubs have fared better.
Jenner Community Sportsmen Association, which does not have a bar for income, has been able to keep its fishing ponds and hunting grounds open. One of the few changes the association made was to not sell hamburgers and hot dogs during the first day of trout season, as is customary.
“Other than that, the pandemic really has not affected our club,” Brenda Tazza, Jenner Community Sportsmen Association’s treasurer, said.
“It may have even affected it even in a good way that we have more people looking for outdoor activities. I think we’ve had more people fishing and hiking there and things like that.”
The association, however, is an exception.
Harold Daub, executive director of the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen & Conservationists, says clubs in the state have lost out on millions of dollars because of the shutdown and mitigation policies.
“This thing hit right in the middle of prime banquet season,” Daub said. “In that March time frame, people are getting a little bit of cabin fever and sportsmen’s clubs have game dinners and other events scheduled. And along comes this shutdown.
“Boy, it really put a hurt on the whole community of conservationist-minded folks.”
Daub added: “It’s really hurting their budgets. They’re not able to provide the grants and donations that they’re known for in their communities. That’s been a real impact. It’s certainly going to be felt in communities across Pennsylvania.”
Due to a lack of money and restrictions on the size of gatherings, Jenner Rod and Gun Club has stopped all of its events. The club also put off a planned purchase of 130 acres of hunting land in Gray, Somerset County.
Tremont has also halted activities, including its trap league, 3D archery, family fun day and National Rifle Association educational training.
“Everything is canceled, so trying to get these kids back into hunting and fishing is virtually impossible,” Edwards said.
‘Life-sustaining’ centers?
Both have scaled back donations they make using funds raised by the small games of chance.
“It’s hurting the whole community,” said Edwards, who pointed out Tremont usually supports several organizations, including police and fire departments, along with the Greater Johnstown Youth League.
Maus is concerned about the uncertain financial future.
“We’re going to keep chugging along with what we can do in the short term,” Maus said. “In the long term, if something doesn’t happen by – I don’t know – maybe say the first of the year, we’ll probably have to close down the bar and – I don’t know – liquidate or something.
“I don’t know what we’ll do. I honestly don’t. If it goes too far, we just won’t have money to pay the bills.”
One long-term option being considered to help clubs is House Bill 2440, introduced by state Rep. William Kortz, a Democrat from Allegheny County, that would designate sportsmen’s clubs, shooting ranges, hunting facilities and businesses related to the production and sell of firearms and ammunition as “life-sustaining” – which would exempt them from possible future closures during declared emergencies.
The bill, known as the “Hunting, Firearm and Ammunition Life-Sustaining Business Act,” which was co-sponsored by two of Cambria County’s state representatives, Rep. Jim Rigby and Rep. Frank Burns, has gotten through the House.
“I passed it because I wanted our sportsmen to be able to go on a range, and to be able to go out, shoot, practice, do what they do without the risk of their club losing their license,” Rigby said. “For me, it was permission to do it.”
The bill is now in the Senate.
