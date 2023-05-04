JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A national health care watchdog nonprofit says the risk of hospital-associated infections hit a five-year high during the COVID-19 pandemic and has remained elevated.
That conclusion is based on the latest Hospital Safety Grade report, released Tuesday by The Leapfrog Group, a Washington-based nonprofit that uses data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Hospital Association and Leapfrog’s own survey.
The latest data shows central line-associated bloodstream infections shot up 60% in late 2021 and 2022.
Infections from Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, commonly known as MRSA, went up by 37%, and catheter-associated urinary tract infections were up 19% compared to the period just prior to the pandemic.
“The dramatic spike in HAIs reported in this Safety Grade cycle should stop hospitals in their tracks – infections like these can be life or death for some patients,” Leapfrog President and CEO Leah Binder said in a press release. “We recognize the tremendous strain the pandemic put on hospitals and their workforce, but alarming findings like these indicate hospitals must recommit to patient safety and build more resilience.”
Meanwhile, data showed infections from Clostridioides difficile, commonly known as C. diff, improved 15% from spring 2021 to spring 2023. There was not a significant change in surgical site infections following surgery.
Hospitals across this region received mixed results on the latest Hospital Safety Grade report card.
UPMC Somerset and UPMC Altoona received the only “A” grades, followed by Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber, Conemaugh Nason Medical Center in Roaring Spring and UPMC Bedford, each of which received “B” grades.
Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and Indiana Regional Medical Center received “C” grades.
“These top marks from The Leapfrog Group demonstrate the exceptional levels of safe care our patients have come to expect from UPMC and our dedicated nurses, physicians and other staff members,” said Tami Minnier, UPMC’s chief quality and operational excellence officer.
“We continually look for new and better ways to drive error rates to zero so that all patients receive the care that they deserve.”
Conemaugh Memorial’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Elizabeth Dunmore said the hospital recognizes the importance of the report, but adds that it’s only one component patients should use in comparing health care providers.
“Our health care teams are committed to providing quality, patient-centered care in the safest environment possible,” Dunmore said in an email. “Scoring systems such as Leapfrog are one of many tools for the community to use to assess a hospital’s performance in the area of quality and safety.
“Hospitals also use these programs to identify areas for performance improvement. We are committed to providing best practices to prevent hospital-acquired infections and complications and look forward to continuing to move toward a goal of zero hospital-acquired conditions.”
Looking deeper into the safety grades, the report shows Memorial scored 2.785 for hospital infections, where the best possible score is zero, and the average among all hospitals was 1.095. The hospital was in the poor range for MRSA, urinary tract and blood infections, but in the better-than-expected range for C. diff, surgical site and sepsis infections.
Memorial was also worse than average in the safety problems category with a score of 1.12, where the average was 0.98 and the best hospitals scored 0.5.
The Johnstown hospital scored with the best hospitals in three categories: surgical problems; practices to prevent errors; and doctors, nurses and hospital staff.
Infection ratings were better than average for UPMC Altoona and Indiana. Ratings were not compiled for Windber, Somerset, Bedford or Nason hospitals.
Indiana’s score was worse than average for surgery problems, while Altoona, Somerset, Windber, Bedford and Nason all equaled the top score.
Windber and Nason scored better than average in safety problems, Bedford’s equaled the national average and Somerset, Altoona, Indiana and Nason were worse than average.
Windber’s practices-to-prevent-error score was below average, while Somerset, Altoona, Bedford, Indiana and Nason all matched the best score.
Windber and Indiana declined to provide information for the doctors, nurses and staff category. All the region’s UPMC hospitals and Nason matched the national top score.
