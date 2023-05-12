Name: Pamela Tokar-Ickes
Residence: Lincoln Township
Education: Somerset Area High School (1979); University of Pittsburgh (1983); County Commissioners Association of Pa. Academy for Excellence graduate (2002) and Center for Excellence in Leadership (2011)
Occupation: Somerset County commissioner
Background: Education Committee chair for Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania; Pennsylvania 911 Advisory Board member (Appointed by then-Gov. Tom Wolf); member of five county affiliated boards, including chairman of county Prison Board and Somerset County Single County Authority; Boys and Girls Club of Somerset County (founding member); Historical and Genealogical Society of Somerset County
Family: Married to Mark Jon Ickes; two children and four grandchildren
1. Why are you running for reelection?
To advance an agenda of progress, strengthen the foundation needed to grow Somerset County in the global market and enhance a quality of life that attracts investment. To create the opportunity for our children, and theirs, to be active participants in Somerset County’s future – and stay here.
It’s what I stand for and the thread that binds my work as a County Commissioner. During my tenure, I have advanced important projects for the county’s future with like-minded individuals who have worked together to develop and support the county’s growth. These projects did not happen overnight and there is still work to do – but we are now realizing the outcomes.
Route 219 will be completed to Maryland by 2031, the availability of broadband is being expanded, our vast and ready source of water and shovel-ready sites are primed for development and our strong educational and economic development partners have the capacity to prepare our workforce and assist entrepreneurs and businesses who wish to start-up, locate or expand.
My proven record of accomplishment and experience make me a valuable member of the county’s team. County government has a responsibility to lead change and it is where I hope to end my career.
2. What do you see as the biggest priorities for Somerset County?
In addition to the obvious priorities of transportation, broadband and economic growth, the overarching priority for Somerset County is our changing demographics. In the decade prior to the 2020 census Somerset County lost 3,000 additional people. Population loss is a trend not only enveloping Somerset County, but the state of Pennsylvania and much of the northeast. Simply put, fewer people mean fewer public resources. For schools, fewer students; for employers, fewer workers; for local nonprofits, fewer volunteers. And this was all occurring before the pandemic.
Projections for the coming decades for Somerset County show stagnant population trends, so our growth agenda is critical. County leaders must promote a common vision and work in partnership with all elected officials, educational and business leaders to advance our strengths and offset our weaknesses.
We must promote a county where people choose to live and work. We must connect our students with local family-sustaining jobs and direct our limited public resources toward growth sectors that will define the future. County leaders must come to office with a true understanding of the priorities at hand and commitment to seeing them through. We simply don’t have the luxury of time or resources to do anything less.
3. Over the past year, concerns have been raised about employee pay in Somerset County, to the point one elected row officer has called for commissioners to raise taxes to boost wages. Where do you stand?
County government delivers programs and services; therefore, employee compensation (salary and benefits) is the largest recurring expense in the county budget. Although federal and state funding is available for partial reimbursement in select county agencies, the major source of funding for employee compensation is the general fund: Your property taxes.
Public sector salaries are lower than salaries in the private sector but are traditionally enhanced by benefit packages. Full-time county employees are eligible for family health care, short-and-long term disability, life insurance, and for some, tuition reimbursement. Any county employee working at least 1,000 hours annually is legally required to participate in the defined-benefit pension plan, insulated for life from swings in the investment markets. Salaries have never been frozen, and no one was laid off during the pandemic.
Employee compensation increases annually. We honor negotiated contracts with our three unions and extend yearly increases to all non-union employees. Benefit costs have experienced significant increases. The county is required to pass a balanced budget. I will meet all our obligations, through cost reductions, requests to increase state and federal reimbursements, seeking additional grant funding and, if necessary, through increased support from our constituents through the general fund – a tax increase.
4. What are your goals if elected/reelected?
In addition to ... economic growth and development, it is my responsibility to ensure that county government meets all its important obligations, especially to at-risk children, seniors and our veterans. We have made significant inroads in addressing the workforce crisis in Children and Youth Services to ensure we are attracting educated candidates capable of handling the onerous responsibilities of the job.
Recruitment and retention in the county’s front-facing human service and public safety professions will continue to be our priority as we face the nationwide public-sector “war for talent.” And it is time to begin our long-term focus on the increasing physical shortcomings of our county jail, which no longer adequately serves the needs of our county’s correctional system, which in addition to incarceration, must prepare inmates for re-entry into our communities with adequate mental health, recovery, housing, and employment services.
I have a proven record of accomplishment and my network of relationships at all levels of government, in the community and through my state association allow me to access resources and develop partnerships to benefit Somerset County during the next four years, and I respectfully ask for your vote on May 16th.
