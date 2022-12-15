LIGONIER, Pa. – An Edgar Allan Poe-inspired thriller with scenes filmed in nearby Laughlintown will get a big-screen debut in the region.
“The Pale Blue Eye,” a mystery set in the 19th century at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, is set to have a limited theatrical release on Dec. 23 – and that release will include the Diamond Theatre of Ligonier, the theatre’s website shows.
Diamond Theatre owner Leigh Anne McCulty said she reached out through a distribution agent earlier this fall about getting a chance to show the film and was thrilled to get the opportunity.
In addition to the Dec. 23 showing, the movie will play at 8 p.m. Dec. 30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 1 as well, she said.
She said Ligonier-area residents seem thrilled too, noting that her theatre has been flooded with calls and messages by people who played small roles as extras, others whose businesses supported the filming – and even community members “who just want to catch a glimpse” of Westmoreland County on the big screen.
“I’m super-excited, and we can’t wait to show it,” she said.
The historic Compass Inn Museum on U.S. Route 30 and the nearby Penguin Court in Laughlintown have roles in the film. Film crews spent weeks in the community, transforming the museum into an 1800s-era tavern.
The murder-mystery depicts the father of the genre, Edgar Allan Poe, as a young military cadet – a well-known part of the author’s past, although the story itself is a work of fiction.
Poe is played by Harry Melling (“Harry Potter” series, “The Queen’s Gambit”) while Christian Bale plays a retired detective lured in to investigate a series of murders.
A trailer was released this month for the film, which will premiere on Netflix in January.
