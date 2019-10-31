The Somerset County Board of Elections voted on Tuesday to change the locations of two polling places in the southern half of the county.
The polling place for Meyersdale Borough is now located at the Meyersdale Masonic Temple, 226 Beachley St., Meyersdale. It was previously located at the Meyersdale Community Building, 215 Main St., Meyersdale.
The polling place for Northampton Township is now located at Mount Olivet United Methodist Church, 178 Cook Road, Fairhope. It was previously located at the Northampton Township Building, 1647 Glencoe Road, Fairhope.
