An investigation was underway Sunday to determine what caused a fire at a vacant Coal Street home in, Johnstown Fire Chief Bob Statler said.
The fire occurred on the home's porch. Given the fact there was no electricity to the structure, the fire is viewed as suspicious, Statler said.
It's one of two Johnstown incidents from Saturday that a state police fire marshal is reviewing, he said.
Earlier Saturday, Johnstown Fire Department was called to the scene of a Fairfield Avenue residence after the homeowner spotted the fire in an enclosed porch at the rear of his home, Statler said.
The fire isn't viewed as suspicious at this point, but a cause was not yet determined.
Richland and West Hills fire departments assisted at the scene, according to Cambria County 911 officials.
The same departments also responded to the Coal Street fire, 911 officials reported in a release to media.
