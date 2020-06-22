Windber Borough is working with PennDOT through the early stages of a more than $1 million project to replace or restore two deteriorating bridges in town, state transportation officials said.
The borough took steps last week to allow Council President Mike Bryan and Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik to continue signing necessary state approval documents, as needed, to move the projects toward construction.
As planned, the 24th Street Bridge will be completely replaced, while the 22nd Street Bridge may be either replaced or rehabilitated, Furmanchik said.
State officials said the projects still have four years worth of planning and permitting work ahead.
As of this week, reimbursement agreements were being finalized that will allow the borough to begin moving forward on early design work with its engineer, the EADS Group, Senior Project Manager Nicki Donahoe said.
EADS will serve as the borough’s project consultant.
The cost to improve both bridges is still undetermined – although construction alone will exceed $1 million, she said.
As planned, federal funds would cover 80% of the work, state funds would cover 15% and the borough would add the other 5% as a local match, Donohoe said.
If all goes as planned, EADS would be able to start preliminary designs and survey work by the end of July, she said.
Given that the bridges travel over waterways, environmental clearances will need to be obtained, as well as rights of way and permits, Donohoe said.
As planned, both bridges would be put out for bid together as one project – likely in 2024, she said.
Graham property sold
A Graham Avenue lot cleared through a blight demolition this spring has a new owners.
Windber council awarded Ashley and Jacob Nolder, of Windber, the property for $1,000 – the lone offer submitted – during a June 9 meeting.
The couple live next door to the property, Furmanchik said.
Borough officials demolished the boarded-up vacant duplex at 710 Graham Ave. this spring after condemning the building in 2018 due to safety and property maintenance issues, and then assuming ownership.
Roaring Fork Excavating leveled the home and cleared away the debris for $9,075.
Furmanchik noted that the property’s selling price only enabled Windber council to recoup a fraction of that price, “but it was money that had to be spent.”
“There was an unsafe situation we had to take care of,” he said.
The property is the latest of a number the borough has remedied in the past several years through its blight removal efforts.
SUV shopping
Borough officials are still working to replace a police department SUV following a crash last month.
The department’s Dodge sport-utility vehicle – purchased this year – was demolished in an accident on 22nd Street on May 17, Furmanchik said.
He said an officer suffered a health issue while driving through the neighborhood and blacked out, causing the vehicle to strike a tree and knock down a utility pole.
The officer was not injured in the crash, Furmanchik said.
But he continues to undergo medical testing for the health issue that caused the accident and has not yet been cleared to return to work, he said.
The vehicle damage is covered by the borough department’s insurance, but due to COVID-19 issues impacting the auto industry, Windber officials have not been able to find a vehicle to replace it, he said.
