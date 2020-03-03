Two Cambria County women will appear in county court, accused of sponsoring an illegal Facebook gambling group that made them $81,507, authorities said.
Tiffany Lynn Dupas, 26, of Hastings, and Brittany Grace Winings, 32, waived their right to a preliminary hearing Tuesday before District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings.
The state police Organized Crime Task Force charged them with various counts of gambling devices and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, Dupas and Winings allegedly operated the “BID WIN SAVE” Facebook group of more than 2,000 members from about May 30 until July 28 and raked in $81,507.
The Facebook group bids off prizes with a specified number of biding spots and charges money per spot. Once all spots are filled, a wheel is spun and a winner is chosen.
The Facebook page showed that prizes included cash, lottery tickets, electronics, furniture, gift cards, kitchen supplies, tools and heating oil, the complaint said.
Every posting was set up to make a profit for Dupas and Winings. The profit averaged between $40 to $60 per post.
Troopers said both women admitted to operating the Facebook gambling group and making a profit.
Dupas and Winings were freed on their own recognizance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.