Two people were arrested on Wednesday morning after police searched a residence in Northern Cambria and found thousands of dollars’ worth of drugs, authorities said.
Evan Paul Whited, 27, of the 2300 block of Crawford Avenue, and Kristin Marie Plazek, 27, of the 100 block of South Church Street, Carrolltown, each face two counts of possession with intent to deliver, six counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release issued Wednesday afternoon by the Cambria County District Attorney’s Office.
A search warrant was executed early Wednesday morning at Whited’s Crawford Avenue residence by members of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, Carrolltown Borough Police Department, Hastings Borough Police Department and Northern Cambria Police Department.
According to Wednesday’s press release, they found 35.7 grams of crystal methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $3,570; 16.3 grams of heroin, with an estimated street value of $4,000; 40 Tylenol-Codeine tablets, with an estimated street value of $400; 53 oxycodone pills, with an estimated street value of $530; 7.8 grams of marijuana, with an estimated street value of $80; one Subutex tablet, with an estimated street value of $20; and $2,361 in cash.
Plazek was arraigned on Wednesday afternoon by District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings, and is confined at Cambria County Prison. Whited has not yet been arraigned, court records indicate.
