A Meyersdale woman and a Stoystown man are in the Somerset County Jail, accused of dealing methamphetamine from their vehicle, authorities said.
Agents from the state Attorney General Bureau of Narcotics Investigations (BNI) charged Paige Elizabeth Beal, 23, and Stephen Andrew Walter, 50, with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Somerset Borough police said they were called on Friday to assist BNI with the investigation of a vehicle traveling to Somerset to deal drugs.
The vehicle was spotted at the Laundry Arena on Plank Road.
Agents said they saw a second vehicle pull up, a person get out and make a drug deal.
State police arrived and a drug sniffing dog from Johnstown was called in.
Authorities said they seized drug paraphernalia, cash and 6.3 grams of methamphetamine.
Both were arraigned by on-call District Judge Susan Mankamyer, of Boswell. Walter was sent to jail on $75,000 bond.
Beal is being held on $50,000 bond.
