Artists from Greater Johnstown High School paint holiday-themed pictures on the windows of Suppes Ford on Main Street in downtown Johnstown on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Painters are (left to right) art teacher Cindy Maloy and students Morna Haluska, Hayden Rummell and Jordan Stricker. This is the fourth year that art students from Ferndale, Conemaugh Valley, Bishop McCort, Westmont and Richland schools participated in decorating the car dealership’s windows.
