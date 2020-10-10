Painting class raises funds for Make-A-Wish Foundation

Melanie Schilling has been involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation for more than 20 years, and when the COVID-19 pandemic affected the organization's fundraising she decided to do something about it.
Schilling put together an invitation-only painting class Saturday in the side-room of Jake's Pub and Grill in the Galleria Mall.
"We were able to do this with a limited number of people and I thought this was the best thing to do right now," Schilling said.
Given the situation with the pandemic, Schilling said nonprofits are having a hard time with fundraising events this year.
That's why she developed Saturday's art gathering.
The class was led by Jessica Monfordini, of Chalking With Jessica, who provided paint, decorations and wood cutouts of a vintage truck.
Monfordini helped the 16 attendees get started and then let them work on their pieces alone, providing tips and help when needed.
She also provided a reference piece she'd painted, but the choices of colors were up to the painters.
Additionally, there was a basket raffle Schilling put together and a 50-50 collection.
The group raised more than $600 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
"I'm glad she reached out," Monfordini said.
The event was the first painting class she'd done.
Monfordini said she had a cousin who benefitted from the foundation and getting to help with Schilling's fundraiser meant a lot.
Monfordini didn't charge the group for her time, only for the supplies.
"If this gives a tiny bit of joy or fun to someone, why not?" Monfordini said.
Schilling's mother, Carol Lehman, said she was "really proud" of Melanie for hosting the holding the event.
She added that Schilling is "very dedicated" to the foundation and she's organized a number of other painting parties as fundraisers for it.
"I love Mel doing this," said MaryAnn Wolfhope, a friend who has attended all of the previous gatherings.
Another friend, Miriam Mangus, described Schilling as having a big heart and as someone who loves raising money to help out with a good cause.
That includes a number of organizations such as the Habitat for Hounds, Nathan's Divide Watershed Education Center.