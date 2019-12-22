Paint Township's trend of year-end tax cuts will continue another year.
2020's $1.9 million spending plan will mark the fifth time in as many years that will include a reduction in tax millage, with the half-mill cut reducing the average township property owner's annual bill by $21, Paint Township supervisors said.
Since January 2015, the average local property tax bill has dropped by approximately $130 here, according to calculations provided to The Tribune-Democrat over that span.
"We're pleased with next year's budget – and we're pleased we can lower taxes again," Supervisor Joanne Wright said. "But it's a balancing act this time, because we have a lot to address this year."
Township supervisors approved the final budget Wednesday.
Millage was set at 10.5.
That's down from 11 this year and 14 mills in 2014 when years of deficit spending and police department expenses forced the township to trim and eventually disband the force and borrow to pay bills.
In the year ahead, Wright said the township wants to look at potential fixes for flood-prone areas to prevent a repeat of 2018's storm water issues.
Township officials plan to add a salt storage shed in 2020 after originally budgeting for it over the past year.
Funds for the project are being carried over to 2020, township officials said.
Wright added that township road equipment, including at least one more snow plow, are also being considered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.