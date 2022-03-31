WINDBER, Pa. – An Armstrong County mining company received the state's approval to strip mine metallurgical coal near its Paint Township preparation plant.
But a proposed western "phase" that was causing anxiety for many of the project's critics has been pulled from the project.
It will enable Rosebud Mining to mine coal on 84 acres of land – most of it within its own Mine 78 property near a preparation plant in Paint Township, the state mining permit shows.
The rest of the area where mining is permitted is located on land owned by another company with a long history in the local industry, Berwind.
As approved, Rosebud will be permitted to mine the coal, haul it to the plant for cleaning and then load it onto rail cars entirely on-site – eliminating the need to bring coal trucks to and from the Centennial Drive property, according to state and Rosebud officials.
Rosebud President Jim Barker said all mining operations will take place within Paint Township.
A multi-acre area further west across the Cambria County line – which maps showed was east of Windber Recreation Park – is no longer listed as a possible future phase, Barker said.
"The landowner determined they did not want to lease to us, so that phase isn't going to happen," he said.
DEP officials also confirmed the "Phase 3" property was also eliminated by Rosebud through its amended application.
Rosebud has been mining in the area along Centennial Drive for more than 15 years. Before that, coal was extracted from the Mine 78 corridor by Bethlehem Steel subsidiaries.
Windber Mayor Mike Thomas said the amended permit – and ongoing discussions with Rosebud – have eased their concerns about the project.
"That area was above Windber ... so (the amendment) basically takes the mining out of our community. It's a game-changer for us," he said.
He said Windber officials have met twice with Rosebud about their concerns about controlled run-off releases into Paint Creek.
To comply with state regulations, that stormwater would be captured on site to allow any contaminants to settle and released according downstream. But it would also flow through a section of Windber's flood control project, where the stream bed has accumulated more than 2,500 tons of sediment over the past 15 years or so, an ongoing concern Windber officials have sought grant money to remove.
Thomas said they are discussing with Rosebud about possible resolutions to the issue that "might mutually benefit both of us," Thomas said.
"Nothing's been decided. But it's something we're discussing ... and the DEP is well aware of our concern, too," he said.
Mining timetable
Metallurgical coal is mined from the ground and sold to steel companies, which fire it in their coke ovens in a process used to deoxidize iron ore as part of the steel-making process.
Metallurgical coal burns hotter than the coal used in power plants – and both demand and prices for the resource have surged globally over the past few years.
Somerset County and parts of Appalachia are among a small number of regions across the globe with the resource
Rosebud plans to supply the coal to buyers such as U.S. Steel in Pittsburgh and operations in nearby West Virginia, according to Barker.
But given the uncertain conditions in Europe there could be an increase in overseas sales, he said.
The expansion of strip mining at Mine 78 No. 3 will mean continued work for a crew of up to seven miners.
The company plans to begin excavating coal by early 2023, Rosebud officials said earlier this year.
