WINDBER, Pa. – An informational meeting date for details on a proposed Windber-area mine is now set for Tuesday.
Armstrong County-based Rosebud Mining is seeking state approval to open a strip mine near its Paint Township coal preparation plant.
The company has requested a permit to mine metallurgical coal from a 46-acre area that stretches east and west of the company’s Centennial Drive plant, according to plans submitted to the state Department of Environmental Protection.
As proposed, surface mining would extend west into a wooded area of Richland Township. The proposed permit area would stretch to the Windber line, where Railroad Street begins, a DEP map shows.
As part of the permit application process, the DEP is hosting a virtual public information meeting to enable the public to ask questions and receive additional details about the proposed surface mine.
The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, using the Webex video conferencing platform.
Anyone interested can participate by registering 24 hours or more in advance by emailing name, telephone number and email address to nndimbie@pa.gov or by calling 412-442-4126.
