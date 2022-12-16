Paint Township homeowners will pay less in their local property taxes in 2023.
Township officials on Dec. 6 passed a $1.9 million budget for next year that is balanced with half a mill fewer, 10 mills total, Supervisor Joanne Wright said.
For the average Paint Township taxpayer, it’ll likely mean a $25 annual tax cut, she said.
“We understand the dilemma people are facing – rising costs, fuel prices,” Wright said.
The township was able to take the step by getting a tighter reign on spending in recent years and opting against filling one empty township job – instead splitting the work among remaining employees, she said. As is, the township now has six employees and two working supervisors on the road crew.
Wright said the township’s $1.9 million budget in 2023 includes hundreds of thousands of dollars carried over from 2022 for projects, including planned truck purchases and roof work that ended up being postponed.
The estimated price tags for those purchases are paid for through earlier budgeting, she added.
Paint Township’s taxes will drop to 10 mills from a height of 14 mills in 2014 – when years of deficit spending and police department expenses forced the township to trim and eventually disband the police force and to borrow to pay bills. Debt from those loans was paid off by 2019.
In communities across the rest of Windber Area School District, taxes are expected to remain unchanged.
Windber Borough
Windber Borough tentatively adopted a $1,850,431 budget that holds the line on taxes for another year – even as work is wrapping up on a multi-million-dollar ballroom renovation at Windber Recreation Park.
Borough Manager Ron Allison said next year’s budget will add a new position onto the borough payroll, a ballroom event coordinator at $15 an hour. Allison said the budget is an otherwise lean one, with borough officials making it a priority to avoid a tax increase.
Ogle Township
Like many households across the nation, Ogle Township will be budgeting more for fuel costs in 2023. But the added expense isn’t going to impact taxes, township Chairman Harvey Weyandt Jr. said.
He said the township was fortunate it was able to carry over more funds from 2022 – such as resources set aside for snow removal – into 2023 than in other recent years.
The township already spent its American Rescue Plan funds to support local emergency response, add a new plow truck and pave roads, he said.
Paint Borough
Paint Borough officials adopted a 2023 budget that is nearly 10% higher than the current year’s plan – but taxes won’t change, Secretary-Treasurer Barbara Bubenko said.
The tentative spending plan is $445,325 for 2023.
Bubenko said council has one capital purchase eyed for 2023 – a new truck. But discussions are still being held on the idea and borough officials are hoping to use remaining American Rescue Plan funds to cover the cost.
Scalp Level Borough
Scalp Level Borough’s 2023 budget was approved at $151,910, with another $26,586 budgeted for liquid fuels.
Tax millage won’t change next year, staying at 13 mills, Treasurer Jacqueline Wagner said.
The borough is planning one purchase in 2023: a new truck for the road crew. The borough already has funds set aside for the buy, but due to truck shortages, the vehicle delivery isn’t expected until summer, Wagner said.
