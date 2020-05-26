A Paint Township man and woman were jailed Saturday, after state police found five children with them at a home with no running water, little food and animal feces throughout the residence, authorities said.
Troopers from the Somerset barracks, charged Eric James Barkman, 45, and Nicole Barkman, 34, with five counts of endangering the welfare of children.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers said they were called to assist Somerset County Children and Youth Services at the Weible Drive home on Friday.
The Barkmans have five children ages 1 to 12.
Troopers said inside they found about 20 cats, dog feces on the floors, garbage everywhere and live chickens in the bathroom. They also said the house had no running water, a small propane cylinder with a heater on top and beds on the floor covered with feces and urine, the complaint said.
There was no food in the home, the complaint said.
Troopers said the Barkmans refused to allow CYS to see the children. They were reportedly moving to West Virginia.
The property owner told troopers he asked the Barkmans to leave because he was having the house torn down.
The couple was arraigned by on-call District Judge Sandra Stevanus, of New Centerville, and sent to Somerset County Jail. Eric Barkman is being held on $20,000 bond. Bond for Nicole Barkman is $15,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.