Employees of Elias Painting, in Johnstown, prepare to paint the dome of Oakland United Methodist Church, 716 Bedford St., Johnstown, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
Paint preparation
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Teen's death under investigation by state police, Cambria officials
- Community mourning teen’s loss, police looking for answers
- Windber couple win $10,000 in Moneyman's treasure hunt
- Loretto federal prison sees outbreak spike as Cambria County reports record 30 new COVID-19 cases
- Ex-Steelers player, champion wrestler Haselrig's family donating his brain for head injury research
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'If I tested positive for COVID-19, can I retest later and test negative?'
- 3 Ranger Pride wrestlers capture Reno Worlds titles
- Penn State football | If season is canceled, impact could prove crippling for State College
- Cambria coroner says Maryland man's death a homicide, points to blood infection from altercation injuries
- Greater Johnstown school district's contract on cellular structure draws concern
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.