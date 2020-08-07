Oakland United Methodist Church dome

Employees of Elias Painting, in Johnstown, prepare to paint the dome of Oakland United Methodist Church, 716 Bedford St., Johnstown, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Employees of Elias Painting, in Johnstown, prepare to paint the dome of Oakland United Methodist Church, 716 Bedford St., Johnstown, on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you