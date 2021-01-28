The past year has been hard for first responders, but a mattress factory outlet on Eisenhower Boulevard aims to cushion the blow for local emergency services with donations from sales.
Page Bedding Mattress Factory is donating a portion of a customer’s purchases through Feb. 28 to a fire department or ambulance service of the customer’s choice.
“No one was hit harder than our local emergency services,” a Page Bedding press release said.
“Not being able to hold events and fundraisers has all but eliminated their ability to raise necessary operating funds to keep our communities safe.”
