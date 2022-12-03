JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The pulsing, opening beat to Nelly's singalong smash "Country Grammar" hadn't even hit Sherry Leader's ears yet.
In fact, the Deep Creek, Maryland, woman and her fellow "baseball moms" were still waiting outside the city's 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial's doors, but the lyrics emblazed on their matching T-shirts – and their "had to have 'em" VIP tickets – said they were ready.
"We grew up in the early 2000s," said Leader.
"When we found out about this, it was like, 'Ok, we're going,' " said Amber Martin, also of Deep Creek, Maryland, while her friend, Jenny Ramsey, described their game plan for the night.
"We left all of our kids at home with their dads," Ramsey, of Cumberland, Maryland, said, "so we could enjoy the nostalgia."
They weren't alone.
The estimated sellout crowd of 4,000 was dominated by attendees in their mid-30's through 40's who were teens when the St. Louis rapper's Midwestern twang became a signature hip-hop sound.
Over the past 22 years, Nelly has literally charted "Over and Over" alongside hits such as "Hot in Herre" and "Ride Wit Me" leading up to his latest 2021 crossover album "Heartland."
"I was just a kid when I first heard his first hit album, and I still know every word," said 33 year-old Josh Barber, of Johnstown, about an hour before the Ying Yang Twins kicked off the night.
Abby Cole, Nelly's longtime tour manager, said their Johnstown stop was part of a tour that has brought them to more than a dozen cities a month this fall.
Coming off a COVID-19 slowdown, the return to the stage has been a welcomed one for Nelly and his crew, Cole said.
Apparently for his fans, too.
"It's a good feeling," Cole said, of the sellout crowd in Johnstown – and other cities – along his tour. "After COVID, I think everybody's ready to get back out and have fun again. They want to have a good time, and that's what this is about."
Several fans, including Michele Burk, of Cresson, praised 1st Summit Arena's management for packing the upcoming schedule with more and eclectic acts.
Burk and a group of friends rushed to buy tickets the day Nelly's show went on sale, and said they didn't hesitate to drive 45 minutes to see the show.
"Compared to what we usually have to do – driving to Pittsburgh, getting a room and an Uber, while paying way too much for expensive beer, this is so much better," Burk said.
