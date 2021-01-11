Four options seem possible for President Donald Trump in the waning days of his presidency – finishing out his term that ends on Jan. 20, resignation, impeachment or the invoking of the 25th Amendment for his removal.
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives introduced an article of impeachment on Monday, accusing Trump of “incitement of insurrection” in the lead up to the raid that occurred at the U.S. Capitol when the Electoral College votes were being counted to certify Democrat Joe Biden as the official president-elect.
Also on Monday, House Republicans blocked unanimous consent of a resolution asking Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment option. A full vote on that matter is expected later in the week.
Both of Pennsylvania’s United States senators believe Trump should be out of office.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, supports impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment, which provides for the removal of a president who is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”
“There can be no justice without accountability for those involved in the insurrection against the federal government,” Casey said. “As a nation, we cannot advance our shared democratic values without consequences for those who have betrayed those values. Those who stormed the Capitol should face charges.
“President Trump should be impeached and removed from office because he betrayed his oath to the Constitution and incited a mob to violence. There should also be accountability for those members of Congress who led the effort to overthrow a democratic election. If they refuse to resign their office, then Congress should begin to explore censure or expulsion. Failing to hold those responsible for the insurrection accountable would be a profound injustice and give a green light to future authoritarians.”
U.S. Sen Pat Toomey, a Republican, believes Trump committed “impeachable offenses.”
On Sunday, when speaking on “Meet the Press,” Toomey said, “It does not look as though there is the will or the consensus to exercise the 25th Amendment option. And I don’t think there’s time to do an impeachment. There’s 10 days left (as of Sunday) before the president leaves anyway. I think the best thing would be a resignation.”
Neither U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, 13th Congressional District, nor U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre, 15th Congressional District, provided comments about the article of impeachment before The Tribune-Democrat’s deadline on Monday.
Both supported Trump throughout the campaign and condemned the violence in the Capitol.
They also backed the president in questioning the results of the election. They formally objected to certifying Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes. Neither has publicly stated if a free and fair election occurred and if Biden is the legitimate president-elect.
