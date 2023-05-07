HARRISBURG – A bipartisan vote in the Pennsylvania Senate approved a bill establishing formal procedures for the investigation and interrogation of state corrections and forensic employees accused of wrongdoing.
Senate Bill 239, introduced by Sen. David Argall, R-Carbon, advanced to the state House by a vote of 36-14. Eight Democrats joined all 28 Republicans in support.
During floor debate Monday, Argall noted previous versions of the bill had advanced out of the upper chamber in three different sessions but each stalled in the House.
Known as the Correctional and Forensic Employees Investigation Procedure Act, suspensions pending investigation would mirror the law in place for civil service employees: Up to 60 days in one calendar year, up to an additional 30 days after an investigation by an external agency concludes. Detailed reports about suspensions must be made to the Office of Administration and shared with the employee.
Such suspensions would be with pay and benefits. In cases where an employee is charged with a crime, they’d lose pay but benefits would continue for themselves, their spouses and dependents until the employee is convicted or separated from their job.
If criminal charges are “resolved,” employment would be reinstated and the employee reimbursed for suspended pay and benefits.
An average of 25 corrections were suspended annually in each of the past three years, according to a fiscal note on the bill. The proposed changes would cost the state an additional $1.3 million under the current average annual count of suspensions.
“This bill would ensure that our corrections officers and our forensic employees retain their rights when they are accused of wrongdoing,” Argall said from the Senate floor. “We’ve seen too many times in the past when these employees were suspended without pay and benefits for almost a year. They were unable to ask questions, they were unable to defend themselves during their suspension.”
The bill defines terms including “interrogation” and “misconduct.” It formalizes approved settings for interrogation, requires the disclosure that the investigation is either administrative or criminal and requires employees to be informed of their respective rights including representation.
Interrogations must be recorded in complete with audio, and employees can’t be compelled to take a polygraph test or punished for refusing.
All rights negotiated in collective bargaining agreements would supersede the terms of the proposed law. Rights included in the proposal can’t be diminished, however, by such contracts.
Eric Scicchitano is the CNHI Pennsylvania statehouse reporter. Follow him on Twitter @ericshick11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.