EBENSBURG – Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar on Tuesday announced that she had certified the results of the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania, and Gov. Tom Wolf shortly afterward signed the certificate establishing the credentials of the state's slate of electors for Democrats President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The move came a day after all 67 Pennsylvania counties submitted certifications of their presidential vote totals to Boockvar, the Department of State said.
The certificate signed by Wolf included a total of 3,458,229 votes in Pennsylvania for Biden and Harris, 3,377,674 for incumbent Republican President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence and 79,380 for Libertarian Party candidates Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Spike Cohen.
"We are tremendously grateful to all 67 counties who have been working extremely long hours to ensure that every qualified voter's vote is counted safely and securely,” Boockvar said in a press release. “The county election officials and the poll workers are the true heroes of our democracy, enabling us to vote in record numbers, amid challenging circumstances, so that every eligible voter's voice could be heard.”
Shirley Crowl, Cambria County’s director of elections and voter registration, confirmed on Monday that Cambria County certified its results last week, in advance of the Monday deadline. Trump received 48,085 votes (68%) in Cambria County to Biden’s 21,730 (30.7%) in the presidential race, according to county data, with a small remainder going to Jorgensen or to various write-in candidates.
Somerset Commissioner Gerald Walker, also a member of his county’s elections board, confirmed Monday that the board had certified Somerset County’s results that day. Trump got 31,105 votes (77.3%) in Somerset County to Biden’s 8,543 (21.2%), with about 500 going to Jorgensen or to a write-in candidate, according to county data.
Debra Brown, chief clerk and elections director in Bedford County, where Trump received 23,025 votes (83.2%) to Biden’s 4,367 (15.8%), said Tuesday that Bedford County had certified its results on Monday.
The Department of State chief previously reported a record level of turnout in an election headlined by the presidential contest between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.
More than 6.9 million Pennsylvanians, or 70.93% of registered voters in the state, cast ballots in person or by mail; both figures were the highest of any presidential election since at least 1960, Boockvar said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.