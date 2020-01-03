Members of Congress, including from the Pennsylvania delegation, are now awaiting information about what factors were considered that resulted in President Donald Trump ordering the military drone assassination of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, and what steps the United States will take against any possible counterattack by Iran.
Soleimani was killed during an attack at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq on Friday (Thursday ET).
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, called for the president to brief Congress about intelligence used as authorization for the strike, the legal basis for attacking, the nature of the threat articulated by the Pentagon and details about the administration’s planning regarding potential retaliation.
“I have grave concerns that President Trump and his Administration have not provided the American people with a comprehensive strategy on Iran,” Casey said in a released press statement. “Finally, this and other recent actions by the Administration have been taken without a Congressionally-approved Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF).
"As we prepare for fallout in the coming days, Congress has a critical role to play in assessing the legality of the strike, understanding its impact on U.S. national security and conducting oversight over this Administration’s actions abroad.”
Even with unanswered questions, Casey said “the world is safer with him gone,” referring to Soleimani, who he called “a military figure who inflicted terror and killed thousands in Israel, Iraq, Syria and other places.”
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County, said he expects to get more information soon.
“As the father of a wounded warrior, who suffered injuries as the result of improvised explosive device while serving in Iraq, I am all too familiar with the Iranian regime’s involvement outside their borders and attempts to destabilize the region,” said Thompson, from the 15th Congressional District. “I am looking forward to returning to Washington this upcoming week to receive further intelligence on the matter and the Pentagon’s plan for negating any counter aggressions against American citizens, troops, and assets.”
Soleimani joined the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps following the Iranian Revolution in 1979 and served during the Iran–Iraq War. Backed by Soleimani, proxy forces killed more than 600 Americans in Iraq since 2003, according to a U.S. State Department report. Later, he took control of Iranian intervention in the Syrian Civil War, supporting President of Syria Bashar Hafez al-Assad, who the United States opposes.
He led Iranian efforts against ISIS in Iraq.
“Qasem Soleimani was responsible for the murder of hundreds of Americans,” U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, a Republican, said. “The world is a better place now that he is dead. Every American should be grateful to our armed forces who carried out this strike with incredible skill and precision. The Trump administration was right to restore deterrence against Iran.”
Soleimani was widely considered to be the second most powerful person in Iran behind only Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. As commander of the Quds Force, he organized clandestine international operations.
“Qasem Soleimani was a depraved terrorist responsible for the death of hundreds – if not thousands – of Americans,” said U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, 13th Congressional District. “Today, the world is a safer place without the threat of his wicked schemes. From day one of his Administration, President Trump has committed to achieving peace through strength, protecting Americans both at home and abroad. Alongside the President, I will continue supporting our Armed Forces and defending the American people.”
The strike was another step in recent escalating tension between the United States and Iran:
• July 2015: United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, China, Germany, the European Union and Iran finalized the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which called for Iran to reduce its nuclear program in exchange for termination of specific sanctions.
• May 2018: United States withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.
• April 2019: Trump designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps a terrorist organization.
• August-November 2018: United States reimposed sanctions on Iran.
• May 2019: Iran announced plans to increase production of enriched uranium and heavy water for its nuclear program.
• June 2019: Oil tankers were attacked in the Persian Gulf, reportedly by Iran. Iran later shot down a United States drone it alleged violated its airspace, a claim the U.S. denied, saying the craft was in international air.
• July 2019: British and Gibraltar forces seized an Iranian oil tanker – at the request of the United States – that was suspected of taking oil to Syria in violation of European Union sanctions. Iran took a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
• December 2019: An Iranian attack in Iraq killed an American contractor. United States bombed sites in Iraq and Syria. Iranian-backed protesters attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.
• January 2020: Soleimani killed.
