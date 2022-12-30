JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A $50,000 lottery ticket was sold at Sheetz on Scalp Avenue in Richland Township, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday.
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes that were part of the seventh weekly drawing in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
The winning ticket numbers were randomly drawn from among more than 89,100 Millionaire Raffle ticket numbers sold between Dec. 20 and 26. The tickets were sold at Karns, 6001 Allentown Blvd., Harrisburg, Dauphin County, and Sheetz, 1455 Scalp Ave.
Lottery ticket buyers can learn whether their ticket has won a $50,000 weekly drawing prize by scanning it using the ticket checker's Official App or at a lottery retailer.
Winners should make an appointment to visit a Pennsylvania Lottery office in order to claim their $50,000 weekly drawing prize in person and cannot claim this prize at a retailer or by mail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.