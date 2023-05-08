INDIANA, Pa. – A century of service will be celebrated when the 100th annual Pennsylvania Lions State Convention is held on May 18-21 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex.
The gathering is scheduled to include a banquet with Lions Clubs International President Brian Sheehan delivering the keynote address, a concert, a wine-tasting, a painting party, a fireworks display and speakers. Members will prepare 500 buckets with cleaning supplies that can be used during disasters.
More than 430 people have already registered to attend.
Lions members or those interested in joining the organization can still register for events that do not include meals, which needed to be reserved in advance.
“This one’s going to be bigger than some of the past years because it is our 100th and we wanted to make it a nice one, a big one, because it only comes one time,” Salix resident Richard Hautz, the convention’s chairman, said.
“It is going to be quite an event.”
Lions Clubs International is a national service organization that was formed in 1916, with chapters created in the ensuing years. Its motto is “We Serve.”
“What I like about it is the feeling, I guess, of goodness or being helpful to people that need it, especially in our community. … It is service and helping our fellow man,” Hautz, a Lions member since 1979, said. “And that’s really the reward I get from it.”
