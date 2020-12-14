HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania’s 20 electors gathered in Harrisburg on Monday to formally award their votes to President-elect Joe Biden.
“This year, despite being in the middle of a global pandemic, more Pennsylvanians than ever before – 6.9 million – participated in the Nov. 3 election and had their voices heard,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar told the electors. “As President George H.W. Bush eloquently said after the 1992 election, ‘The people have spoken, and we respect the majesty of our democratic system.’ ”
Pennsylvania’s electoral votes will be delivered to the president of the U.S. Senate, where the Electoral College votes from all 50 states and the District of Columbia will be counted on Jan. 6 in a joint session of Congress to determine the national electoral vote for president and vice president of the United States.
Along with the ceremony awarding Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, similar votes were held in statehouses across the country Monday as states moved to certify that Biden won 306 electoral votes, more than the 270 needed to win the White House, confirming his victory in the November election.
“There was something special about this one,” Attorney General Josh Shapiro, one of the electors, told reporters after the ceremony.
Monday’s vote “put the exclamation point behind the will of the people of Pennsylvania after all we’ve been through – after all the litigation, after all the court victories,” Shapiro said.
Ahead of Monday’s Electoral College gathering, the U.S. Supreme Court twice last week refused to stop Pennsylvania from awarding its electoral votes to Biden. The justices turned back challenges from a group of Pennsylvania Republicans and a separate one from the attorney general of Texas.
Biden won Pennsylvania by 80,555 votes – almost double the margin of Trump’s victory in the state in 2016, when he won by 44,292 votes.
“This is a big victory for democracy,” said state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, D-Philadelphia, another Biden elector. “Rumors of America’s demise are overstated. Our democracy is intact,” he said.
While the official electors met to award their votes to Biden, Republicans convened their own set of electors elsewhere in Harrisburg to cast their votes for Trump.
In a statement, the Pennsylvania Republican Party said the alternate vote was taken “at the request of the Trump campaign.”
“We took this procedural step to preserve any legal claims that may be presented going forward,” said Bernie Comfort, Pennsylvania chairwoman for the Trump campaign. “This was in no way an effort to usurp or contest the will of the Pennsylvania voters,” she said.
Any move to suggest that the state’s electoral votes won’t go to Biden is “a charade,” Shapiro said.
All attendees of Pennsylvania’s Electoral College meeting adhered to recommended measures of the federal Centers for Disease Control and the state Department of Health, including the use of masks, social distancing, temperature checks and health screening.
Monday’s vote was held in an auditorium across the street from the Capitol to provide for more room for social distancing for the 20 electors.
