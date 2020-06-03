HARRISBURG – Election officials said there were no widespread voting problems in Tuesday’s primary despite it being an election complicated by changes prompted by a pandemic and civil unrest in the state’s largest counties.
Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said that while she felt like the election went smoothly, it wasn’t clear shortly after polls closed how many counties will be able to produce full election results as election officials deal with unprecedented numbers of mailed-in ballots.
“Today, we marked two major milestones in Pennsylvania’s electoral history,” Boockvar said.
“For the first time, Pennsylvania voters could vote by mail-in ballot without having to provide an excuse, and they did so in impressive numbers.
“And all 67 counties have now deployed new, more secure and accessible voting systems with voter-verifiable paper ballots. I am extremely thankful for and proud of Pennsylvania’s dedicated election officials, poll workers and, of course, voters.”
Approximately 1.8 million Pennsylvania voters applied for and were approved to vote by mail-in and absentee ballot, which is 17 times greater than the number who applied for an absentee ballot for the last presidential primary in 2016.
With that volume of mailed ballots to count, state officials expected that some races would be too close to call on Tuesday night.
“I do expect some counties will have results today, but many counties will not,” Boockvar said.
Boockvar said the most significant problems were in Bucks, Lancaster and Lawrence counties. In Bucks and Lancaster counties, there were problems with using scanners to count some ballots, she said. In those cases, the ballots will be counted by hand, she said.
In Lawrence County, the county courthouse was closed because of a protest in New Castle, she said.
While the courthouse was closed, elections staff remained on the job, she said.
The only major statewide contested race Tuesday was the six-way race to be the Democratic nominee for auditor general – to succeed Eugene DePasquale, who is running for Congress. In that race, Pittsburgh Controller Michael Lamb was leading with 34.7% of the vote, followed by former Philadelphia deputy mayor Nina Ahmad with 27.4%, with 68% of the state’s precincts reporting. The winner in that contest will face Dauphin County Controller Tim DeFoor, who was unopposed in the Republican primary.
While most voters were required to get their votes in by the close of the polls, whether by mail, hand-delivered or by casting a ballot in a voting booth, Wolf on Monday announced that mailed ballots from Philadelphia and five other counties – Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie and Montgomery – would be accepted as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.
In addition, officials in Bucks County obtained a court order giving them more time to accept mailed-in ballots, as well. In all, there were more than 900,000 applications for mailed ballots in the counties with extended deadlines for ballots to arrive.
Wolf’s order indicated that ballots would be accepted until next Tuesday, but Boockvar said that election officials expect most ballots to be delivered well before then.
While state officials said there weren’t widespread issues, election watchdogs said there were cases where voters encountered problems voting across the state.
According to Pennsylvania Election Protection Coalition – which includes Common Cause, the ACLU and other groups, that included:
n Workers in a polling place in Lehigh County were refusing to wear personal protective equipment and poll workers at a site in North Philadelphia had to bring their own PPE;
n A polling place in Delaware County didn’t open until after 9 a.m.;
n In Philadelphia, voters in East Mount Airy – at both Finley Recreation Center and Anna B. Day School – are reporting wait times of 90 minutes to 2 hours due to malfunctioning voting machines, and at a polling site in South Philadelphia, there were reports of a long line without social distancing markings.
“The state and counties are doing the best that they can today, amid incredibly challenging circumstances, and we appreciate that,” said Suzanne Almeida, interim executive director of Common Cause Pennsylvania. “However, if county elections offices don’t receive additional resources to address problems like these, we are very concerned about what will happen in November.”
Jonathan Marks, deputy secretary for elections and administration for the Department of State, said that with thousands of polling locations across the state, it’s inevitable that there will be reports of problems at some of them.
“Every election, there are poll locations that don’t open on time,” he said.
In addition, as counties scrambled to staff polling locations after poll workers quit over concerns about coronavirus, the limited amount of training provided to poll workers may have contributed to some problems.
Counties also had to consolidate and change polling locations to deal with the pandemic, which led to some confusion for some voters and election workers, Boockvar said.
The state doesn’t plan to have as many polling location changes in November, Boockvar said.
But that could change if there is a resurgence of coronavirus.
“No one knows what the public health situation is going to be,” she said.
What is likely is that the flood of mail-in ballots that may have surprised election officials in the primary will almost certainly be even larger in November for the presidential election, Boockvar said.
Though the fact that elections officials are going to be deluged by mailed-in ballots won’t be a surprise so the state and counties should have time to prepare, she said.
