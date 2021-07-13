Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will once again be offered free, nutritious meals for the coming school year, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The program has been continued because the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Food and Nutrition Services released a group of waivers and eligibility guidelines that allow schools to offer the food without basing it on a student’s household income.
“I’m grateful to the USDA for their commitment to combating hunger throughout this pandemic,” state Secretary of Education Noe Ortega said in the release. “I encourage schools to take advantage of these waivers, which help ensure learners across Pennsylvania continue to have access to free, nutritious meals.”
Participating districts will operate under the Seamless Summer Option and will receive a higher federal reimbursement rate per meal, while those that choose not to serve free meals through the SSO will determine eligibility for free and reduced-price meals through the National School Lunch Program with federal income guidelines.
These new guidelines took effect July 1 and eligible households should be notified by the schools.
