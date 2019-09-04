The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture held the inaugural meeting of the Pennsylvania Dairy Future Commission Tuesday, which included two local representatives.
The commission is the result of Act 66, signed by Gov. Tom Wolf in July, and is responsible for reviewing the status of Pennsylvania’s dairy industry and making recommendations to support its future.
“Pennsylvania’s dairy industry is a vital part of our heritage and our future,” Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a press release. “There are so many pieces to the puzzle that is Pennsylvania dairy; there are complicated questions and complicated answers. That’s what we’ve tasked this commission to address.”
Glenn Stoltzfus, a Berlin dairy farmer and member of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau board, and Carissa Itle Westrick of Vale Wood Farms in Loretto are on the 23-member commission.
The commission is chaired by Brett Reinford and is made up of public and private sector members, including Redding, representatives from the state’s departments of community and economic development, revenue, transportation and environmental protection.
In addition, the commission includes the following: state Sens. Edler Vogel and Judy Schwank; chairs of the state Senate and House Agriculture and Rural Affairs committees; state Sen. Judy Ward; state Rep. Johnathan Hershey; Jayne Sebright of the Center for Dairy Excellence; Carol Hardbarger of the Milk Marketing Board; David Swartz of Penn State; Mary Kandray Gelesner of the Center for Rural PA; Dina Zug of PA State Grange; Gary Truckenmiller of Dry Run Dairy; Erick Coolidge of La-Ma-Re Farm; and Steve Turner of Turners Dairy.
The commission is charged with reviewing and making recommendations to promote and strengthen the state’s dairy industry in the following areas: processing, production and marketing; current issues facing the industry; statutory, regulatory and local government impacts on the industry; and other aspects of Pennsylvania’s dairy industry as identified by the commission.
“People in the industry want to know what their future holds,” Redding said. “The commission will be fueled by that question. We hope to provide nourishment to the industry that nourishes Pennsylvania and beyond.”
