PA CareerLink Bedford County will host a job fair April 5 in Jordan Hall at the Bedford County Fairgrounds, 729 W. Pitt St., Bedford.
Job fair hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for veterans and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the general public.
On site will be be 55 area employers from a variety of industries.
Job seekers are invited to attend at no cost a “How to Be Your Best at a Job Fair” workshop at 2 p.m. March 28 either in person or virtually.
To register, call 814-623-6107.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.