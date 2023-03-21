PA CareerLink Bedford County will host a job fair  April 5 in Jordan Hall at the Bedford County Fairgrounds, 729 W. Pitt St., Bedford.

Job fair hours are 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for veterans and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the general public.

On site will be be 55 area employers from a variety of industries.

Job seekers are invited to attend at no cost a “How to Be Your Best at a Job Fair” workshop at 2 p.m. March 28 either in person or virtually.

To register, call 814-623-6107.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you