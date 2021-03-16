HARRISBURG – The state Capitol will reopen to the public Monday in the latest sign of relaxed restrictions as the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 continues to grow.
The move comes a day after Gov. Tom Wolf announced that restaurants will be able to operate up to 75% capacity starting April 4, and the state is increasing the crowd-size limits for large indoor gatherings to 25% the venue’s normal capacity and 50% capacity for outdoor gatherings.
The move to increase the permissible gathering sizes is the second increase this month. Wolf also increased the permitted gathering sizes on March 1, which had been set based on the size of the facility, with a maximum capacity of 10% indoors and 20% outdoors.
The state Capitol has been closed to the public since Dec. 10 due to concerns about crowd gatherings due to the pandemic.
Despite the move, indoor rallies at the state Capitol are still banned.
Outdoor rallies are allowed, according to the Department of General Services.
More than 1.3 million people are fully vaccinated – with a seven-day moving average of 77,000 people per day receiving vaccinations, the Department of Health announced Tuesday. In all, more than 3.7 million doses of vaccines have been administered across the state.
Lindsey Mauldin, senior adviser for the Department of Health, said that the state has been allocated 520,940 doses of the COVID vaccines this week. That’s 40,900 more doses than the state was allocated last week.
On Friday, Wolf announced that based on the increasing amount of vaccine coming to the state, his administration intends to ensure that everyone in Phase 1A of the state’s vaccination plan – seniors and those with medical conditions that make them more likely to become ill if they contract COVID – can get an appointment for a COVID vaccine by the end of the month if they haven’t gotten at least their first dose by then.
On Tuesday, Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam signed an updated order formally setting that March 31 deadline for vaccine providers.
“This order requires vaccine providers to use all reasonable efforts to meet this goal by the end of the month,” Beam said. “Providers also are encouraged to consider other barriers to vaccination, such as transportation issues, and tackle those so that our most vulnerable can most easily access the vaccine.”
Research has shown that public health crises disproportionately hurt people in communities with limited access to quality health care, said Brian Lentes, the Department of Health’s director of operational excellence. “Recognizing that, the department uses health equity metrics to determine vaccine provider locations and to balance weekly vaccine allocations in each county outside of Philadelphia.”
David Saunders, the Department of Health’s Director of Office of Health Equity, said that the state employed a variety of efforts to ensure that COVID testing was available in communities, both urban and rural, where access to health care is often limited. That included working with Latino Connection in Harrisburg to establish a mobile testing unit. The state also used a contractor to set up regional testing sites in rural counties, he said.
“Planning is underway to utilize these same avenues for community vaccination clinics and mobile vaccine units when more vaccine is available,” Saunders said.
