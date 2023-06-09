P. Joseph Lehman Inc. Consulting Engineers has announced the promotions of William Smith Jr. to a Level IV engineer and Becky Casalvieri to a Level IV technician.
Smith, of Logan Township, Blair County, is a lead project manager in the company’s bridge design department.
He is a certified bridge safety inspector with 34 years of engineering industry experience, and has been with Lehman Engineers for 25 years, providing structural design on various highway and bridge projects.
Smith, a native of Hastings, is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering.
Casalvieri will provide advanced capabilities in project design and plan development in the company’s bridge design department.
She is a certified bridge safety inspector with 34 years of engineering industry experience, and has been with Lehman Engineers for the past six years, preparing AutoCAD (computer-aided design) and MicroStation drawings for projects.
Casalvieri attended the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, where she specialized in visual communication.
She resides in Altoona with her husband Mitch and two sons.
