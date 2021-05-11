A Washington County resident, who was the owner and operator of a buprenorphine clinic located in Johnstown, has been sentenced in federal court to three years’ probation and the forfeiture of $1.75 million on his conviction of maintaining a drug involved premises and money laundering, Acting United States Attorney Stephen R. Kaufman announced on Tuesday.
United States District Judge Cathy Bissoon imposed the sentence on Stephen K. Shaner, 71.
According to information presented to the court, Shaner was the owner and operator of the now-closed SKS Associates Inc., on Bedford Street in Johnstown.
Buprenorphine is a controlled substance that is prescribed to opioid addicted patients and is dispensed under the names of Suboxone, Subutex, and Zubsolv.
Two of the doctors employed at SKS Associates prescribed buprenorphine outside the course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose, Kaufman's office said.
According to a federal court release, many instances the doctors did not see or physically examine the patients they were treating and the patients were given pre-signed prescriptions that had been completed by non-medically licensed personnel at the facility.
One of the doctors, Michael Cash, 52, is awaiting a June 15 sentencing for his role in t he operation, online court documents show.
Shaner also committed money laundering when he deposited a $50,000 check involving funds derived from a criminal offense, according to court documents.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert S. Cessar and Michael Leo Ivory prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.
