Cambria County’s former chief detective moved one step closer to being the county’s top law enforcement official after winning Tuesday’s Democratic primary for sheriff.
Tom Owens won with 5,573 votes over Adams Township police Chief Kirk Moss, with 4,913 votes. There were also 304 write-ins.
Owens will face acting sheriff Don Robertson in the November election. Robertson was unopposed on the Republican ballot, receiving 10,995 votes.
“I am thankful to voters and everybody that was helping my campaign – my family and my friends,” Owens said Tuesday night.
Owens said the sheriff’s office protects county property and county workers.
“I think it’s important for the sheriff to take an active role in the community and educate the community,” he said.
His campaign team will get together in the next few weeks to finalize and announce a platform for the general election.
“It’s important to look at the sheriff’s department as a whole and be fiscally responsible,” he said.
For his part, Moss accepted the results.
“There was a low turnout, but the voters spoke,” he said. “That’s all I have.”
It was Moss’s second run for sheriff. As for future plans, he said, “I have a good job.”
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.