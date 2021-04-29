Thursday was the scheduled day that a civil lawsuit filed by John DeBartola against Tom Owens, Stonycreek Township and the Cambria County Board of Elections was to have its day in the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas.
DeBartola’s attorney, Jesse D. Daniel, of Indiana, filed documents earlier this week to end the lawsuit, which was filed on March 29.
Owens is an officer on the Stonycreek Township police department and also a part-time Cambria County sheriff’s deputy.
It was Owens’ status as an officer with Stonycreek Township that was the basis of the suit. According to the complaint filed in March, Owens “engaged in improper conduct in violation of applicable law by being a candidate for election to the position of Cambria County Sheriff while simultaneously being employed by Stonycreek Township as a police officer.”
Daniel said in a release issued earlier this week, that he took the action to drop the case because the lawsuit had accomplished one of its goals: to force Stonycreek Township to pay attention to, and recognize, its role in preserving good government and community safety by enforcing its own civil service laws to prevent the toxic mix of policing and politics.
“I am happy to see that the lawsuit has been dropped,” Owens said in an email response to The Tribune-Democrat. “We were prepared to defend the allegations and were certain that we would have been successful in doing so. I believe this was a political move designed to distract the voters of Cambria County by creating an illusion that I have done something wrong, as I had stated when the lawsuit was filed: ‘You have to ask yourself what is going on here.’
“What a shame that John DeBartola did not take his opportunity to tell a judge his concerns. It is further unfortunate that he denied me my opportunity to answer his allegations by withdrawing his complaint only three days prior to the hearing he requested. If the hearing had occurred, the voters would know that his allegations were untrue.”
According to DeBartola, what was going on was a lack of response from Stonycreek Township, whom he had approached with questions about the matter prior to filing the suit.
“I wanted a response. They never gave me one,” DeBartola explained. “So they forced a lawsuit.”
DeBartola added that he felt that Owens is “downright breaking the law” and that he also “shows no regard for the the law and doesn’t even care that he was caught lying. Yet he still has not resigned his position or made this right.”
A lengthy response from the township was received, prompting the discontinuation of the case, but not DeBartola’s quest.
“When Stonycreek Township responded to me, and it was this 37-page brief,” DeBartola said.
“They admitted that the jurisdiction lied with them and not with the judge to discipline Owens for breaking the state civil service law. As soon as I saw that, the battle now is: ‘Why is Stonycreek Township allowing this to happen?’ ”
Owens is running against Adams Township police Chief Kirk A. Moss in the May 18 Democratic primary.
Acting Sheriff Don Robertson is also running for the position in this year’s race as a Republican.
“I plan to continue with my positive campaign for Cambria County Sheriff and look forward to allowing the voters of Cambria County to choose their next sheriff,” Owens said.
Stonycreek Township has not returned calls made by The Tribune-Democrat seeking comment.
