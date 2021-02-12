Tom Owens, retired Johnstown police detective and former head of the Cambria County Drug Task Force, has announced his candidacy for Cambria County sheriff.
Public service has always been important to him, Owens said in a news release.
“I started as a volunteer firefighter,” Owens said. “That led me to emergency services, where I became a paramedic, working in the community at Lee Hospital and progressed to become the manager of West End Ambulance Service.”
Owens was a reservist in the U.S. Marine Corps and was hired as a Johnstown police officer in 1994, retiring after 22 years. During that time, Owens was a patrol officer and K-9 handler before being promoted to detective sergeant. He was supervisor of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for more than 10 years, investigating hundreds of high-profile cases, including numerous homicides.
As a police officer, Owens was deputized by state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the Office of Attorney General, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Marshals Service. He also was a member of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force and was the primary narcotics investigator for Johnstown.
After retiring from Johnstown Police Department, Owens went on to become chief Cambria County detective and was field supervisor for the county drug task force. He is one of the founding members of the Johnstown Special Emergency Response Team, which grew into Cambria County SERT, which Owens commanded for the past 10 years.
“It has been my absolute honor to serve and protect the residents of Cambria County, and I look forward to utilizing my expertise and leadership ability to serve as Cambria County sheriff,” he said.
Currently, Owens is a Stonycreek Township police officer and a deputy sheriff.
Owens and his wife, Mindy, have three children and three grandchildren.
