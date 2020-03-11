A Cambria County highway overpass was recently renamed to honor a Marine from Carrolltown who was killed in action during the Vietnam War.
The overpass that carries Friend Lea Road over U.S. Route 219 in Cambria Township was designated the Pfc. Cyril T. Yeckley Memorial Bridge, said state Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, who sponsored the legislation that renamed the bridge.
Born on Oct. 20, 1945, Yeckley enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and began a tour of duty as a rifleman with the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, in Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, in February 1969. He was killed in action on March 13, 1969, at the age of 23.
“Pfc. Yeckley was a young man who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving his nation,” Burns said. “We salute Pfc. Yeckley and the thousands of other young men who sacrificed their own lives in support of others, and we memorialize their service by naming these bridges in their honor.”
