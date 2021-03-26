Opening of bids next week for renovations of the Johnstown Inclined Plane cars will mark the beginning of a $12 million renovation of the popular attraction.
The car restoration will be followed by a complete overhaul of the mechanical and electrical systems, along with replacing all the track ties, CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll said.
As work begins, the funicular will not reopen this year and will remain closed through the summer of 2022.
“It’s going to be down for the next 18 to 24 months,” Lucey-Noll said after Friday’s meeting of the Cambria County Transit Authority.
The last major overhaul was in 1983, when the visitor center was constructed, she said.
One new addition this time will be a small auxiliary motor that will allow the incline to complete a trip in the event of a power outage.
“It will run the cars back to the station so we don’t need the fire and rescue to get on the tracks and rescue the passengers,” Lucey-Noll said. “Hopefully, we never have to use it.”
For the past few winters, preliminary work has prepared for the overhaul. That included a main motor overhaul and repairs to the safety sheave wheel and associated equipment, located under the Edgehill Drive boarding platform.
“We did those so we could keep the incline open until this project,” Lucey-Noll said.
Funding comes from a variety of state and federal grants, along with local matching funds that were provided by the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies and 1889 Foundation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.