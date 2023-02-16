A Windber man was jailed Wednesday after he overdosed on drugs and was found with multiple stamp bags of fentanyl, authorities said.
Richland Township police charged Evan Michael Waltos, 21, of the 500 block of Sugar Maple Drive, with felony and misdemeanor drug counts.
According to a complaint affidavit, township police were called to the 700 block of Eisenhower Boulevard at 11:07 p.m. Wednesday after Waltos reportedly suffered an overdose and was revived with Narcan, which reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.
When speaking with police and EMS, Waltos kept his hands inside his hoodie pocket. When a patrolman pulled his hands from his pockets, multiple stamp bags labeled “PRADA” fell out, police said.
Police said that when they searched Waltos, they found two bricks of suspected fentanyl.
Waltos was arraigned by on-call District Judge Rick Varner, of Salix, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.