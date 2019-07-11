A drug overdose led investigators to two bricks of heroin, a semi-automatic rifle and two handguns Wednesday, Johnstown police said.
Robert Kratzer, of Johnstown, was revived by naloxone at his Stone Street residence, transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, and then arrested after a search warrant executed on his home turned up drugs, guns and cash, Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller wrote in a release to media.
"Kratzer is a felon, not to possess firearms," Miller said.
The incident occurred at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
A "brick" of heroin is often used as a street term for 50 small bags of the drug.
Law enforcement officials often say a single stamp bag of the drug sells for $7 to $10 on the street, making a brick of the drug worth several hundred dollars or more.
The AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, handguns and cash were also seized as evidence, police said.
According to Miller, Kratzer is being charged with drug possession and unlawful possession of a firearm.
