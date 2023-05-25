COLVER – More than 40 properties in Cambria County will reenter taxation after being placed for private tax sale.
The Cambria County commissioners approved the exoneration of unpaid prior year taxes for the properties, which were sold to new owners and will now generate tax revenue again.
Cambria County Solicitor William Barbin said that in recent years, the county’s overall tax revenue has decreased, which has been due to tax reassessments and some people walking away from their properties and the taxes.
He added that the properties sold at private sale will help balance the county’s tax revenue.
“We are now receiving taxes for them, and that is a good thing,” Barbin said.
He said that the properties were all bought by community members – except for two properties that failed to sell and went to the county repository.
