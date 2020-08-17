EBENSBURG – A few dozen people were evacuated from the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped after a piece of equipment caught fire on Monday, authorities said.
The fire broke out at 9:44 a.m. in the 100 block of Industrial Park Road.
Dauntless fire Chief Mike Sheehan said an oven caught fire but there was no damage to the building.
"The fire was contained to the unit," he said.
No injuries were reported. Workers returned to the building at 10:30 a.m.
Firefighters from Dauntless, Revloc and Colver responded along with Cresson EMS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.