Crews from Dauntless, Revloc and Colver and Cresson EMS responded to an oven fire Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped in Ebensburg. No injuries were reported. Dauntless fire Chief Mike Sheehan said the fire was contained to the unit.

 By Patrick Buchnowski
EBENSBURG – A few dozen people were evacuated from the Cambria County Association for the Blind and Handicapped after a piece of equipment caught fire on Monday, authorities said.

The fire broke out at 9:44 a.m. in the 100 block of Industrial Park Road.

Dauntless fire Chief Mike Sheehan said an oven caught fire but there was no damage to the building.

"The fire was contained to the unit," he said.

No injuries were reported. Workers returned to the building at 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters from Dauntless, Revloc and Colver responded along with Cresson EMS.

