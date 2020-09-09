The Venue of Merging Arts on Chestnut Street in the Cambria City section of Johnstown is holding an outdoor show, weather permitting, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Jeff Webb and the Delectable Sound will be performing a variety of classic rock, pop, soul and blues, as well as original music from their EP, “Crossroads.”
Attendees are asked to wear masks until they are seated or cannot maintain a 6-foot distance from other guests.
A suggested donation for the event is $10, though for VIPs it’s $8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.