PATTON, Pa. – Prince Gallitzin State Park manager Jessica Lavelua described the new Pennsylvania Office of Outdoor Recreation as a “refreshing” commitment from government leaders.
“It seems like under the current administration, they’re interested in investing back in state parks,” she said.
Gov. Josh Shapiro announced earlier this month that $112 million in this year’s budget was earmarked for Pennsylvania parks and forests, and in addition to that, the new office will oversee the commonwealth’s commitment to those public lands and activities within.
Pennsylvania is the 19th state in the country to form an office of outdoor recreation, which will coordinate efforts with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, departments of Community and Economic Development and Health, PennDOT, and others.
Lavelua said she thinks the group will “have a big impact” on communities around parks such as hers.
She’s worked at Prince Gallitzin State Park for the past seven years, and in the last two years, she has seen a boom in people working to create rail trails and connect their community to outdoor spaces.
“With all this momentum for trails and biking and kayaking, I think the outdoor recreation office has the potential to really help our community and help businesses grow,” Lavelua said.
Nathan Reigner, state director of outdoor recreation, has said previously that using outdoor amenities, such hiking trails and waterways, to build local business, community and tourism is a focus of the new governmental unit.
The Johnstown region is keying on exactly that with a new mission of highlighting recreational opportunities and local outdoors enthusiast, and leader Michael Cook was thrilled to hear of the state’s investment into parks and forests.
“I was pretty excited, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “It means the higher-ups in Pennsylvania are starting to take recreation more seriously.”
Cook not only sits on the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy board, but is also the chair of the Cambria County Chamber of Commerce recreation committee, president of the Benscreek Canoe Club and has coordinated the Inclined Plane Trails for downhill mountain biking.
He noted that groups that promote recreation often work in silos and with the overarching office, he expects those parties can come together to collaborate more.
However, Cook said he’s “under no illusion that recreation will be the singular savior of the region,” but still pointed to the importance of these opportunities and tourism as valuable pieces of the puzzle, acknowledging that the groundwork for an outdoor culture has been built by many throughout the years.
Lavelua is hopeful the office will serve as a community reference, she said, providing the example of the Glendale Industrial Development Authority, which has contacted the park for support, and possibly redistributing work so rangers can focus more on the parks.
The new Office of Outdoor Recreation may also provide a funding boost for green spaces, such as Prince Gallitzin.
Lavelua said she hasn’t received the budget or projects for the fiscal year yet, but there is plenty of work “we would love to see happen in the park, so, if there is any additional funding, we have a list of places to put it.”
That ranges from an Americans With Disabilities Act fishing dock to waterline replacement work.
Pennsylvania’s outdoor sector adds $14 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy and accounts for 152,000 jobs, according to Shapiro’s office.
