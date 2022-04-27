Startup Alleghenies is set to present an event highlighting entrepreneurship opportunities in outdoor recreation.
“Explore! Entrepreneurship Summit: Growing a Business in the Alleghenies” will be held May 15 and 16 at River Mountain in Everett.
“We tailored this event to provide valuable information to anyone who is thinking about starting or expanding an outdoor recreation business, or one that supports outdoor tourism,” said Debbi Prosser, Southern Alleghenies Planning and Development Commission director of business development.
Participants will connect with a panel of experts for advice about how to get funding, build a business plan and market their business.
Nationally renowned keynote speaker Joe Veneto, chief experience officer at Veneto Collaboratory, is scheduled to give two presentations.
The event’s cost is $20 per person for both days, and includes all scheduled sessions, lunch and complimentary refreshments. Attendance is limited to 100 participants. Register at exploresummit.eventbrite.com.
